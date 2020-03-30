New Bern Civic Theatre COVID-19 Update

NBCT doors are closed to the public, including all volunteers, effective 4 p.m. March 27, 2020

With the growing concern for COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority. Office staff will work predominantly from home, stopping into the office periodically to check messages and handle any business that cannot be done off site.

Please note the following cancellations and postponements. NBCT will honor refunds for events that have been cancelled or postponed. You may also exchange your ticket for a future date once we have confirmed dates in place. If you are unable to exchange and would like to donate the cost of your ticket, we would be greatly appreciative! Please email your request to nbct@newberncivictheatre.org

Willy Wonka, Jr. : Postponed until October, Dates and times TBA

Walk in Bathtub : April 11th Show, Cancelled

Matilda: Postponed, Dates and times TBA

NBCT has proudly served this community for over 50 years through snow storms, hurricanes, and recessions and we appreciate all you have done to support the arts. It is with heavy hearts that we close the door for this brief intermission and look forward to having our seats filled and our stage full of energy.

NBCT does not serve an immediate need. We are not first responders or essential personnel. Our job comes when the dust settles, and everyone is looking for a break from reality. Our job is not essential now, but in the coming months when we all want to feel a sense of normalcy, NBCT will be ready to play their part. In the meantime, we take our bows and hope you and your family are well.

For ticket exchanges or refunds please email us at nbct@newberncivictheatre.org or leave a message on our office phone 252-634-9057

Submitted by: Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre