New Bern Historical Society Events Cancelled/Postponed

NEW BERN, NC – With the health and welfare of all of our community in mind, and in light of the Governor’s Executive Order and the guidelines set by the CDC regarding the Corona Virus, The New Bern Historical Society is cancelling its upcoming April events. In each case, we are working to re-schedule later in the year.

The April 8 Lunch and Learn at the Chelsea and the added presentation on April 7 at the North Carolina History Center have been cancelled. We are working with Dr. Marchi and the venues to re-schedule his “French Lost Colony in North Carolina” and will announce the dates as soon as possible. Those with reservations may simply move them to the rescheduled date, may have their money refunded, or may donate to the New Bern Historical Society.

The April 4 Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day has also been postponed to a likely November date. Again, we are working with all the groups of re-enactors and volunteers involved to set the date and will announce it as soon as possible. Those with reservations may again move to the new date, donate the fees to the Historical Society or request a refund.

To re-schedule or request a refund, please contact the Historical Society at 252-638-8558 and they will be able to help.

We will continue to monitor the current situation and make any adjustments that are necessary in the best interests of our community.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director, New Bern Historical Society