March 26, 2020 from 8 – 9 p.m.

The idea behind the bear hunt is for neighbors to place a bear in their windows or in their front yard, depending on the weather. Then those walking in the neighborhood can go on their very own bear hunt, while still practicing social distancing!

This Thursday while you’re out on a walk or bike ride, your kids can be on the lookout for teddy bears in the windows or yards (depending on weather) of homes in your neighborhood. It’s something families can do without interacting with others but it gives you a chance to be outside on a FUN scavenger hunt.

All neighbors are invited to join in and put a bear in their window or yard for the families to discover while they are out exploring and committing to social distancing.

(Please remember not to touch any of the bears in their location if discovered outdoors, enjoy from afar.)

On March 26, 2020, any house that wants to participate can place a bear in their window or yard for walkers to find. Just remind walkers not to move touch the bears so that each participating house will still have their bear at the end.

It’s a great way to spend time in the fresh air as a family, get some exercise, and still maintain just the right amount of social distancing, while still having some fun!

For details, check out New Bern Neighborhood Bear Hunt’s Facebook page.

By Ashleigh Howell