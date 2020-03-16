New Bern Now’s Podsquad Live from the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast

March 12, 2020 – Episode 138

We’re connecting you with the community as we learn and talk about the people, places, and the latest happenings in and around New Bern!

During this show, New Bern Now’s Podsquad: Collen Roberts (City of New Bern), Rich Sheridan (Discovery Map of the Crystal Coast), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Susan Moffat Thomas, and I talked about all the wonderful things to do in New Bern and surrounding areas.

We hope you join us on our journey as we showcase businesses and non-profits in New Bern and beyond!

Special thanks to Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers of the Hanna House Bed and Breakfast for hosting this episode! Visit them at 601 Pollock St., call 252-638-1983, or check out HannaHouseNC.net.

This episode is brought to you by Christina Hart, Independent Quality Provider of BabyQuip. Call 731-217-5204. Let her know that you heard about BabyQuip on New Bern Now and receive a special discount!

Listen here:



Show notes:

02:03 – Interview with Camille Klotz, Innkeeper of the Hanna House B & B

06:40 – Honeybee Keeping

07:45 – “Virtual” New Bern Earth Day

11:48 – Porter Bread

12:46 – Interview Jeanne Crockett, Crockett’s Critter Care

20:15 – New Bern Historical Society Updates

23:18 – English Speaking Union

24:23 – City of New Bern Updates

26:00 – NC Main Street Conference

28:21 – New Bern Now Magazine: Community Announcements and Advertising Opportunities – Deadline March 18

29:38 – Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled

30:34 – Interview with Bethany Richards with The Bike Box Project to Talk About Back to the Future

Staytrippin’

41:54 – Friends of the Library Bi-Annual Book Sale

42:12 – A Short History of Face Jugs by Potter Ben Alden Watford

42:58 – ArtWalk – New Bern

43:18 –3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

43:30 – Tryon Civitans 9th Annual Flapjack Fundraiser

43:52 – 5th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-Run

43:58 – River Bend Showcase

44:06 – Home Improvement Auction

44:12 – Luck O’ The Irish

10:00 – Coastal Women’s Forum Luncheon with Speaker Judy Pierce

44:22 – March Musicale

45:14 – Explorations in The ARTS: Cane Mill Road in Concert

45:24 – Willy Wonka, Jr.

45:42 – Basic Boating Safety Class

46:01 – Spring Home and Garden Show

46:19 – Ride for Law Enforcement Metric Century 2020

46:30 – Tour of the Latham-Whitehurst Park “Spring into the Woods” with Dr. Tom Glasgow

46:41 – Reach for The Stars Gala

46:53 – Shockwave Wrestling

47:01 – Virtual Career Fair

47:14 – Cancelled: Special Invitation for Students to meet Harriet Tubman

48:05 – Beethoven Symphony No. 7

48:11 – Postponed: The Vietnam Wall That Heals

48:29 – New Bern Music Calendar

49:11 – Happenings at Tryon Palace

Visit NewBernNow.com/Calendar to stay up to date on the latest updates and any cancellations due to the Novel Coronavirus.

50:10 – Daytrippin’

– Happenings at Ft Macon State Park

– Happenings at Beaufort Maritime Museum

– Open Mic at Carolina Home and Garden

– 3rdd Annual Burn Your Socks on the Equinox

– Happenings at Promise Land Market

Special thanks to New Bern’s News Talk Station, WNOS 103.9FM and 1450 AM for airing our podcast every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you want to host our show, join us as a guest, or have any questions, comments or suggestions by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email.

Wendy Card