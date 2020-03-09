The New Bern School of Martial Arts (Karate School) located on Hancock Street in New Bern is the Oldest Organized Karate School in the city. The school was founded in 1972 – 1973.

Congratulations to Karate Students Joshua Wright (White Belt 1st) and Samuel Couch (Yellow Belt 5th). They have completed the requirements for Okinawa Shorin Ryu Karate.

Pictured left to right, Ronnie Lovick Sensei, Samuel Couch, Joshua Wright, and Roy Lavenwearth Sensei.

This School is open to all for Workshops, Lectures, Private and group lessons on Monday’s Wednesday and Saturday.

Submitted by: Ronnie Lovick, New Bern School of Martial Arts