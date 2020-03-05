New Bern to Host 2020 NC Main Street Conference

New Bern, NC – Swiss Bear, Inc. is happy to announce that the state of North Carolina has selected New Bern as the host of the 40th Annual NC Main Street Conference at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center and throughout downtown from March 10th through March 12th.

The conference stems from The Main Street Program, which is a proven and successful economic development method that helps renew interest, energy and prosperity in the central business districts of small and mid-sized communities across the state. The conference itself will explore the impact of the program over the past forty years and will look to the future for forthcoming areas of engagement. The three-day event will consist of keynote speakers, break out session seminars, guided tours around town and a chance for attendees to experience what historic Downtown New Bern has to offer on their own.

Swiss Bear Executive Director, Lynne Harakal says, “This is a powerful way to communicate to the rest of the state how Downtown New Bern has recovered since Hurricane Florence and to encourage future visitation to our area. We have bounced back stronger than ever and people are taking notice.”

The event is the largest statewide downtown revitalization conference in the country, and it brings together all individuals and parties interested in economic growth and success for downtown communities. Attendees include over 700 downtown economic development professionals, elected officials and local government staff along with volunteers, business and property owners, consultants, vendors and sponsors that are all involved in the betterment of downtown districts and rural communities across the state.

If you’d like more information about the event or to register to attend, please visit the website NCMainStreetConference.com or contact Registration Coordinator Sharon Tripp or 919-280-4018.

Submitted by: Karen Genua on behalf of Lynne Harakal, Executive Director, Swiss Bear, Inc.