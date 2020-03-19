New Bern’s Restaurants are Open after making adjustments to Governor’s Order

We called every restaurant in New Bern to find out how they’re adjusting their business model to adhere to the North Carolina Governor’s Order related to COVID-19.

Here’s a list of the restaurants that we were able to talk to. If your favorite restaurant is not on the list, they are either temporarily closed or they didn’t answer.

Abbreviations stand for: CURB – Curbside, T/O – Takeout, DEL – Delivery, and DT – Drive-thru

Asian

Canton Chinese, 4118 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 634-1601 T/O

China Garden, 1216 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-8118 T/O

China King, 133 Bridge Town Blvd., 636-3155 T/O

Chinese Express, 3105 Neuse Blvd., 638-4122 T/O

China Wok, 3321 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 636-5288 T/O

Golden China, 953 HwX 70 E., 637-1136 T/O

Peking Garden Express, 2007 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-8187 T/O, DEL

Musashi Japanese Steak/Seafood, 2041 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-0063 T/O

New Chinese Take Out, 1405 Tatum Dr., 636-9993 T/O

Sanuki Japanese Restaurant, 2311 Neuse Blvd., 514-0459 T/O

Sumo Bowl, 1905 S. Glenburnie Rd., 672-8975 T/O

Thai Angel, 247 Craven St., 631-5461 T/O, DEL

Breakfast, Coffee Shops, and Delis

Baker’s Kitchen, 227 Middle St., 637-0304 CURB, T/O

Carolina Bagel Co. & Deli, 3601 Trent Rd., 636-0133 T/O

Country Biscuit Restaurant, 809 Broad St., 638-5151 DEL, DT

Crema Brew, 914 Broad St., 288-5381 T/O

Ghent Sandwich Shop, 1308 Broad St., 638-5928 CURB

Kitchen on the Trent, 2500 Trent Rd., 638-2241 T/O, DEL

McAlisters Deli, 2002 S. Glenburnie Rd., 633-3154 CURB, T/O, DEL

River Brew Coffee House, 36 Shoreline Dr., 288-6035 CURB

Schlotzsky’s Deli, 3335 Dr MLK Jr Blvd. T/O, DEL, DT

Sweet Pea’s Cafe’, 3515 Trent Rd., 637-6695 CURB, DEL

Italian/Pizza

37th Street Pizzaria, 2402 Neuse Blvd., 633-5444 T/O, DEL

Beartown Bistro & Pizza, 1200 Hwy 70 E., 635-3396 CURB, T/O

La Casetta Italian Cuisine, 2503 Neuse Blvd., 638-6699 T/O, DEL

Mario’s Pizza,1822 S. Glenburnie Rd., 633-0836 T/O, DEL

Panichelli’s Pizzeria, 40 Shoreline Dr, River Bend, 514-0548 T/O, DEL

Paula’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 3946 Dr MLK Jr. Blvd., 636-2324 T/O, DEL

Sara’s Big Apple Pizzeria, 1150 Broad Creek Rd., 636-2555 T/O, DEL

Savage’s Woodburning Pizzeria, 303 Metcalf St., 672-0103 T/O, DEL

Mexican/Southwest

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1900 S. Glenburnie Rd., 634-1894 T/O, DEL

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2999 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-1762 T/O, DEL

El Taco Loco, 2408 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-3326 T/O

Taqueria San Luis, 1706 Hwy 70E., 635-0300 CURB

Surf and Turf (Seafood & Steak)

Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 202 Middle St., 633-2088 CURB, T/O, DEL

Friday’s 1890 Seafood, 2307 Neuse Blvd., 637-2276 T/O

MJ’s Raw Bar and Grill, 216 Middle St., 635-6890 CURB, T/O, DEL

Upscale

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar, 219 Middle St., 633-5909 T/O, DEL

Morgan’s Tavern and Grill, 235 Craven St., 636-2430 CURB

Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St., 514-0033 T/O

Variety

Beer Army Burger Company, 313 Pollock St., 288-5814 CURB

Annabelle’s Restaurant, Twin Rivers Mall, 633-6401 CURB, T/O, DEL

Applebee’s Restaurant, 3450 Dr MLK Blvd., 637-8050 T/O

Bern Bar, 1904 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5170 T/O

Blackbeard’s Restaurant & Pub, 415 S. Front St., 288-6351 T/O, DEL

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3102 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 635-9464 T/O

Carolina Grill, 998 Hwy 70 E., 634-3456 CURB

Famous Restaurant & Bakery, 2210 Neuse Blvd., 637-2809 T/O, DEL

The Grill at Prohibition, 237 Craven St., 649-1838 CURB, T/O

Half Time Pub and Grill, 3325 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 672-8777 T/O, DEL

Moore’s Barbeque, 3621 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 638-3937 T/O, DEL, DT

Panera Bread, 2997 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 649-6264 T/O, DT

Spunky McDoogle’s, 1908 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-5705 T/O

Vine Cafe, 3329 Dr M L K Jr Blvd., 631-5625 T/O, DEL

Reminder: Many of New Bern’s Restaurants have contributed to local charities every year. I believe it’s time for us to help them.

If you are a restaurant owner and are open, but your business is not listed, please send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card