New Leader for New Bern Office

Bridge engineer takes the lead

The New Bern branch of Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers has a new leader in charge, and it’s a young man who knows that building bridges is all about good support.

“I know I have big shoes to fill,” says Kyle Compton, newly appointed office leader of V&M’s New Bern location. “But I want to grow as a leader, get to know our office members better to serve them in their work and cultivate an open line of communication.”

The new appointment was announced March, 2020, but had been in the works for months. Former office leader, Dwayne Alligood, was instrumental in choosing Compton as his replacement.

“I was happy to recommend Kyle because he’s not only extremely smart and a great manager, but he’s really good with people too,” said Alligood. “Now I can get back to the work that I love to do best- engineering design, construction management and surveying.”

Compton will oversee multi-disciplinary projects with teams of engineers and technicians. His primary focus as office leader will be “building successful teams to deliver quality projects.”

Compton has provided design and inspection services for large clients such as Duke Energy and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) since joining Vaughn & Melton. His work has been instrumental in infrastructure inspection as well as designing structures of all kinds when the need arises.

“Working for Vaughn & Melton has given me a chance to fully explore my skills,” says Compton. “I truly enjoy the variety of projects and ability to work with other disciplines within the transportation field. The flexibility to work with multiple offices and get to know coworkers across our firm is a great benefit.”

Compton has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in civil engineering with a focus in structures from North Carolina State University. He is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (Past Treasurer – Carolina Triangle Section), the American Institute of Steel Construction and the American Council of Engineering Companies (Future Leaders Program). He is a licensed engineer in both North and South Carolina.

Vaughn & Melton’s New Bern office has 21 employees. The firm offers multiple engineering services including transportation and structure design, construction engineering and inspection, civil design, water resource design and management, surveying and geographic information systems, drone services, right of way acquisition, public relations for large-scale improvement projects and subsurface utility engineering and management.

Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers has 250-plus employees in 14 offices across five states. Visit vaughnmelton.com for more information.

Submitted by: Bart Benne, Regional Marketing Coordinator, Vaughn & Melton