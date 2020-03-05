Offsite Tour of Latham-Whitehurst Park “Spring into the Woods” presented by Dr. Tom Glasgow on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Agricultural Building and Demonstration Gardens are located at 300 Industrial Drive, just off the Clarks Road Exit 409 from Route 70 West.

Tour sponsored by the Craven County Cooperative Extension and Facilitated by Craven County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

Horticultural Workshop presented by Craven Cooperative Extension (Listen, Learn, and Questions).

These programs are free and open to everyone! Great family education!

Call 252-633-1477 for more information.

For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Dr. Glasgow at 252-633-1477 no later than five business days before the event.

Submitted by: Jim Davidson