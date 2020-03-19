Operational Status of Downtown New Bern Businesses

Let’s take care of each other and buy a gift card today.
Our favorite greater downtown restaurants, shops, salons, theaters, museums, and B & Bs are already seeing a decline in visitors.
We can help our favorite businesses by ordering food to go, shopping online and most importantly by ……
BUYING GIFT CARDS TODAY FOR USE AT A LATER DATE.
Gift cards equal immediate cash flow. Buying a gift card today is an easy way to help them so they are there for you when life returns to normal.
Here’s a list of downtown businesses and their operational status:
AudraStyle Closed
AudraStyle.com
The Accidental Artist
Accepting private parties by reservation.
(252) 634-3411
Armstrongs Grocery
Open Normal Hours
(252) 638-1822
Bakers Kitchen
Everyday curbside pickup 8am-1pm, online ordering at BakersKitchenNB.com
252-637-0304
Bank of the Arts Closed
CravenArts.org
Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant
Curbside plans to be announced
252-638-5323
Bear Towne Escape Room
Details to be announced
(919) 440-7150
Beary the Hatchet
By reservations only at (252) 634-2933
Beer Army
Everyday curbside pickup 11am-10pm
(252) 288-5814
Bear City Fudge
Details to be announced
(252) 636-1360
Bern Bear Gifts
Details to be announced
252-637-2300
Bella’s Café
Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat 7am-5pm, Sun 8am-3pm with curbside and takeout
252-633-7900
Blackbeard’s Triple Play
Everyday curbside pickup and takeout 11am-9pm
252-288-6351
Black Cat Shoppe
Details to be announced
(252) 635-1410
Blue Magnolia Closed
Facebook.com/NewBernBlueMagnolia
Blush Boutique
By appointment only at (252) 497-8875
Branch’s Furniture
Details to come
(252) 638-5171
BranchsFurniture.com
The Brown Pelican
Packaged beer & wine pickup on patio
The Bruin Craft Beer & Wine
Hours will vary moving forward, current plan is open 12pm-8pm 3/19-3/21
(252) 675-7486
Bynums Drug Store
Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat 9am-1pm
(252) 637-3123
Captain Ratty’s
Mon-Fri 11:30am-8pm limited menu – takeout, curbside pickup
Sat & Sun 8am-11:30am breakfast, limited menu 12pm-8pm
Delivery through OrangeCrate
252-633-2088
Carolina Creations
Mon-Sat 11am-5pm, Closed Sundady
(252) 633-4369
The Chelsea Closed
TheChelsea.com
The Country Biscuit
Everyday 5am-2:30pm with drive thru and delivery
252-638-5151
Cow Café
Mon-Thu 10:30am-8pm, Fri & Sat 10:30am-9pm, Sun 10:30am-6pm with curbside pickup and delivery
252-672-9269
Crema Brew
Mon- Sat 7am-3pm with takeout and outdoor dining, no delivery
252-288-5381
Cypress Hall
Thu-Sat 12p-8p with curbside pickup and delivery
252-633-5909
Dirty Barn Vintage
Weds & Thurs 11am-5pm, Fri & Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 1pm-5pm
(252) 269-3454
The Four Cs
Every day 12pm-5pm with curbside available
(252) 636-3285
Franklin’s Antique Mall
Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 1pm-5pm, free delivery within New Bern Area
(252) 631-5210
The Galley Store & Marina
Mon-Thurs 6:30am-7pm, Fri 6:30am-8pm, Sat 7am-8pm, Sun 8am-7pm
(252) 633-4648
Ghent Sandwich Shop
Mon-Fri 6am-2pm, Sat 6am-12pm, Sun Closed for take out only
(252) 638-5928
Juliette’s Boutique
Everyday 12pm-3pm
(252) 514-9800
Living Well Down East
Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 12pm-5pm with curbside pickup
252-637-0011
Morgan’s Tavern & Grille
Mon-Sat 11am-2:30pm pickup in parking lot next door
252-636-2430
Middle Street Antiques
Mon-Sat 10am-5pm
(252) 633-4876
Midtown Olive Oil
Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12pm-4pm
(919) 510-5510
Mike’s Downtown Jewelers
Details to be announced
252-637-9775
Mitchell Hardware
Mon-Thu 7am-5:30pm, Fri &Sat 7am-6pm, Closed Sunday
252-638-4261
Nautical Wheelers
Open every day 10am-6pm
252-514-2553
Nauti Paws
Open every day 12pm-2pm for pickup & delivery
252-637-0247
New Bern Civic Theater is Closed
NewBernCivicTheatre.org
New Bern Farmer’s Market
Details to be announced
252-633-0043
The Next Chapter Books
Online Ordering Only at thenextchapternc.com
Lula Balou is closed
LulaBalou.com
Peacock’s Plume
Mon-Sat 10am, 5pm with free shipping, local deliveries, curbside pick up, and private shopping
(252) 633-1043
The Pepsi Store
Mon-Sat 11am-4pm, Sun 12pm-4pm for takeout
252-636-5898
Persimmons Restaurant
Tue-Sat take out orders with call-in 11am-7pm
Online ordering at persimmonsrestaurant.com
252-514-0033
Pirates Cove
Everyday 11aa-9pm with curbside and takeout
252-514-6771
Pollock Street Pub- A Weiner Haus Closed
PollockStreetPub.com
Poor Charlie’s Antiques & Collectibles
Details to be announced
(252) 672-0208
Prohibition Grille
5pm-9pm curbside and takeout for the foreseeable future
252-649-1838
Savages Woodburning Pizzeria
11-8 Mon-Thu, 11-9 Fri & Sat pickup and delivery
252-672-0103
The Silver Line
Details to be announced
252-7730264
SnapDragon
Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 12pm-4pm with curbside available
(252) 514-6770
Surf Wind & Fire
Mon-Thu + Sat 10am-6pm, Fri 10am-7pm, Sun 12pm-4pm with curbside available
(252) 288-5823
Thai Angel
11am-2:30pm, 4pm-8pm curbside pickup, delivery through DoorDash
252-631-5461
Thornbury Brides
By appointment only at (252) 631-5140
Tildy Floral Designs
Tues-Fri 10am-4pm with curbside pickup
252-259-4992
Tom’s Coins & Antiques
Details to be announced
(252) 633-0615
Tryon Palace Closed
TryonPalace.org
Twice as Nice
Mon-Sat 11-3, Closed Sun
(252) 633-4432
Wit Clothier Inc.
Mon-Sat 10:00am-5pm, Sun 1pm-4pm
(252) 631-5098
Submitted by: Taylor Shannon on behalf of Lynne Harakal, Executive Director, Swiss Bear, Inc.