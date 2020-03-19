Operational Status of Downtown New Bern Businesses

Let’s take care of each other and buy a gift card today.

Our favorite greater downtown restaurants, shops, salons, theaters, museums, and B & Bs are already seeing a decline in visitors.

We can help our favorite businesses by ordering food to go, shopping online and most importantly by ……

BUYING GIFT CARDS TODAY FOR USE AT A LATER DATE.

Gift cards equal immediate cash flow. Buying a gift card today is an easy way to help them so they are there for you when life returns to normal.

Here’s a list of downtown businesses and their operational status:

AudraStyle Closed

AudraStyle.com

The Accidental Artist

Accepting private parties by reservation.

(252) 634-3411

Armstrongs Grocery

Open Normal Hours

(252) 638-1822

Bakers Kitchen

Everyday curbside pickup 8am-1pm, online ordering at BakersKitchenNB.com

252-637-0304

Bank of the Arts Closed

CravenArts.org

Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant

Curbside plans to be announced

252-638-5323

Bear Towne Escape Room

Details to be announced

(919) 440-7150

Beary the Hatchet

By reservations only at (252) 634-2933

Beer Army

Everyday curbside pickup 11am-10pm

(252) 288-5814

Bear City Fudge

Details to be announced

(252) 636-1360

Bern Bear Gifts

Details to be announced

252-637-2300

Bella’s Café

Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat 7am-5pm, Sun 8am-3pm with curbside and takeout

252-633-7900

Blackbeard’s Triple Play

Everyday curbside pickup and takeout 11am-9pm

252-288-6351

Black Cat Shoppe

Details to be announced

(252) 635-1410

Blue Magnolia Closed

Facebook.com/NewBernBlueMagnolia

Blush Boutique

By appointment only at (252) 497-8875

Branch’s Furniture

Details to come

(252) 638-5171

BranchsFurniture.com

The Brown Pelican

Packaged beer & wine pickup on patio

The Bruin Craft Beer & Wine

Hours will vary moving forward, current plan is open 12pm-8pm 3/19-3/21

(252) 675-7486

Bynums Drug Store

Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat 9am-1pm

(252) 637-3123

Captain Ratty’s

Mon-Fri 11:30am-8pm limited menu – takeout, curbside pickup

Sat & Sun 8am-11:30am breakfast, limited menu 12pm-8pm

Delivery through OrangeCrate

252-633-2088

Carolina Creations

Mon-Sat 11am-5pm, Closed Sundady

(252) 633-4369

The Chelsea Closed

TheChelsea.com

The Country Biscuit

Everyday 5am-2:30pm with drive thru and delivery

252-638-5151

Cow Café

Mon-Thu 10:30am-8pm, Fri & Sat 10:30am-9pm, Sun 10:30am-6pm with curbside pickup and delivery

252-672-9269

Crema Brew

Mon- Sat 7am-3pm with takeout and outdoor dining, no delivery

252-288-5381

Cypress Hall

Thu-Sat 12p-8p with curbside pickup and delivery

252-633-5909

Dirty Barn Vintage

Weds & Thurs 11am-5pm, Fri & Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 1pm-5pm

(252) 269-3454

The Four Cs

Every day 12pm-5pm with curbside available

(252) 636-3285

Franklin’s Antique Mall

Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 1pm-5pm, free delivery within New Bern Area

(252) 631-5210

The Galley Store & Marina

Mon-Thurs 6:30am-7pm, Fri 6:30am-8pm, Sat 7am-8pm, Sun 8am-7pm

(252) 633-4648

Ghent Sandwich Shop

Mon-Fri 6am-2pm, Sat 6am-12pm, Sun Closed for take out only

(252) 638-5928

Juliette’s Boutique

Everyday 12pm-3pm

(252) 514-9800

Living Well Down East

Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 12pm-5pm with curbside pickup

252-637-0011

Morgan’s Tavern & Grille

Mon-Sat 11am-2:30pm pickup in parking lot next door

252-636-2430

Middle Street Antiques

Mon-Sat 10am-5pm

(252) 633-4876

Midtown Olive Oil

Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 12pm-4pm

(919) 510-5510

Mike’s Downtown Jewelers

Details to be announced

252-637-9775

Mitchell Hardware

Mon-Thu 7am-5:30pm, Fri &Sat 7am-6pm, Closed Sunday

252-638-4261

Nautical Wheelers

Open every day 10am-6pm

252-514-2553

Nauti Paws

Open every day 12pm-2pm for pickup & delivery

252-637-0247

New Bern Civic Theater is Closed

NewBernCivicTheatre.org

New Bern Farmer’s Market

Details to be announced

252-633-0043

The Next Chapter Books

Online Ordering Only at thenextchapternc.com

Lula Balou is closed

LulaBalou.com

Peacock’s Plume

Mon-Sat 10am, 5pm with free shipping, local deliveries, curbside pick up, and private shopping

(252) 633-1043

The Pepsi Store

Mon-Sat 11am-4pm, Sun 12pm-4pm for takeout

252-636-5898

Persimmons Restaurant

Tue-Sat take out orders with call-in 11am-7pm

Online ordering at persimmonsrestaurant.com

252-514-0033

Pirates Cove

Everyday 11aa-9pm with curbside and takeout

252-514-6771

Pollock Street Pub- A Weiner Haus Closed

PollockStreetPub.com

Poor Charlie’s Antiques & Collectibles

Details to be announced

(252) 672-0208

Prohibition Grille

5pm-9pm curbside and takeout for the foreseeable future

252-649-1838

Savages Woodburning Pizzeria

11-8 Mon-Thu, 11-9 Fri & Sat pickup and delivery

252-672-0103

The Silver Line

Details to be announced

252-7730264

SnapDragon

Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 12pm-4pm with curbside available

(252) 514-6770

Surf Wind & Fire

Mon-Thu + Sat 10am-6pm, Fri 10am-7pm, Sun 12pm-4pm with curbside available

(252) 288-5823

Thai Angel

11am-2:30pm, 4pm-8pm curbside pickup, delivery through DoorDash

252-631-5461

Thornbury Brides

By appointment only at (252) 631-5140

Tildy Floral Designs

Tues-Fri 10am-4pm with curbside pickup

252-259-4992

Tom’s Coins & Antiques

Details to be announced

(252) 633-0615

Tryon Palace Closed

TryonPalace.org

Twice as Nice

Mon-Sat 11-3, Closed Sun

(252) 633-4432

Wit Clothier Inc.

Mon-Sat 10:00am-5pm, Sun 1pm-4pm

(252) 631-5098

Submitted by: Taylor Shannon on behalf of Lynne Harakal, Executive Director, Swiss Bear, Inc.