Order your Groceries online and pick them up curbside

Have you made the choice to “socially distance” yourself from others to reduce the community spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Did you know, there are local grocery stores who offer online shopping and you can pickup your order through their curbside service.

Some of the stores include:

Food Lion, 3301 Dr, MLK Jr. Blvd., 635-3388

Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr, MLK Jr. Blvd., 497-2113

Harris Teeter, 2032 Waterscape Way in Carolina Colours, 631-5226

Walmart, 3405 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., 637-5119

Walmart, 2915 Neuse Blvd., 649-6052

Although we could not reach Aldi by phone, visit Aldi.us to place your order and have groceries delivered to you. We haven’t personally done this, but according to the website, they service the New Bern area.

Please send us an email if you are aware of other stores that offer curbside pickup and we will include them in the listing.

Wendy Card