Saint Paul Catholic School Begins Distance Learning

School will follow Governor Cooper’s executive order

As directed by Governor Roy Cooper and Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, we will be executing our distance learning plan at Saint Paul. Until further notice, all instruction will be completed remotely, and our campus will not be available for students to attend in-person classes. We will do our best to ensure families are well supported while we transition to a different instructional model than we are used to.

The safety of all students and staff is always our top priority as we aid in containing the COVID-19 virus.

In addition to this, Saint Paul has rescheduled our 9th annual Reach For the Stars Gala until Friday, May 8th. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21st. Tickets remain on sale and can be purchased through the school website, stpaulcs.org.

Saint Paul Catholic School is a ministry of Saint Paul Parish. It is dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual, physical, and social development of each student. Saint Paul strives to educate the whole child and welcomes students of all faiths.

For more information, please contact Principal Deacon David Kierski at 252-633-0100.

Submitted by: Bob Mackowski, Marketing Coordinator, Saint Paul Catholic School