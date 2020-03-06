Melda McCoy with Oaks Road Academy won a Spring Cycle PIE Grant for “Count on Me!” for $1,499.57.

Pictured is Dr. Eleanor Patrick, principal at Oaks Road Academy presenting her with the check. This grant will allow students to gather each morning for an interactive, hands-on learning experience through the use of tabletop learning stations building stamina and collaboration skills while building their math fluency and number sense.

To learn more about Partners In Education, visit cravenpartners.com.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education