Robin Hall, Meredith Pait, and Wendy Tidwell with Bridgeton Elementary won a Spring Cycle PIE Grant for “Keep Calm to Keep Working On” for $1,447.26. Students with exceptional needs require calming input, more movement, alternative techniques and tools to meet their learning styles and sensory processing needs. By creating a sensory environment in a space that supports their sensory needs, their ability to work and learn will improve. Successful implementation and learning with this grant can be leveraged to expand across the school system in the future.

To learn more about Partners In Education, visit cravenpartners.com.

Submitted by: Darleme Brown, Director, Craven County Partners In Education