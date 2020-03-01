The Board of Directors of Craven County Partners In Education recently announced the winners of the Spring Cycle PIE Grants. PIE Grants are an expression of faith in and support for teachers who are searching for educational opportunities that make an immediate impact on the lives of students and have the potential of encouraging long-range growth in educational performance. The school principals accepted the checks on behalf of their teachers at the February Principals’ Meeting. A total of $11,758.46 was awarded. Left to right are the principals accepting the checks on behalf of their teachers: Stephen Currie, Bridgeton Elementary; Thomas Wilson, Ben D. Quinn Elementary; Claudia Casey, Tucker Creek Middle; Jessica Fortescue, West Craven Middle; Dr. Eleanor Patrick, Oaks Road Academy; Catherine Alligood, A.H. Bangert Elementary; Sherri Thomas, James W. Smith Elementary; and William Byland, Havelock Middle. Also pictured are PIE board members Debra Hurst, Dr. Ervin Patrick, and Don Brinkley.

The winners are:

Instrument Petting Zoo, $1,486.48 – Ashley Etheredge, West Craven Middle School

Reading Buddies–A Way to Bring Us All Together, $1,478.46 – Kristy Williamson and Sara Doutt, A.H. Bangert Elementary

Breaking Behavior Barriers B3: Positive Behavior Interventions & Support, $1,500.00 – Kimberly Scott, Angeline Fields and John Carroll, Oaks Road Academy

Keep calm to keep working on, $1,447.26 – Meredith Pait, Robin Hall, Wendy Tidwell, Bridgeton Elementary

Ethnic Instruments for Cultural Connections, $1,411.45 – Blair Dyal, Tucker Creek Middle

Making a Pathway to Student Success, $1,401.00 – Diane Bondurant, James W. Smith Elementary

Communication at Play, $176.74 – Alisha Plescher, Ben D Quinn Elementary

Count On Me!, $1,499.57 – Kimberly Scott and Melda McCoy, Oaks Road Academy

First in Math, $1,357.50 – Kendal Steele and Katie Scarfpin, Havelock Middle

For information on how you or your organization can support Craven County Schools through Partners In Education, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or visit our website at CravenPartners.com.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education