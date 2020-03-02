St. Patrick’s Day Themed Murder Mystery Dinner at the Jarvis at 220

Enjoy a fun, interactive Murder Mystery Dinner with great food and spirits at The Jarvis at 220 Bed and Breakfast on March 6 from 6 p.m. until 9:30ish.

Wanting to learn more, I caught up with Denise and Michael Gleason, Innkeepers at The Jarvis.

Denise was excited to tell me that Phil Routzong is the playwright and emcee for an evening of laughter, crime solving, great food and drinks.

She described, “There will be ten tables of ten and everyone participates. In the beginning, the emcee will ask you to open the packet at your table – each table plays the role of a character”. The first section is an introduction of each character. You break for dinner and go through the buffet line.”

Part two is “Finding out who’s missing and what happened. Who doesn’t like who? What is the history between guests? Who saw what? Then you start interviewing others”. Interaction is the fun part, Denise continues, “You get to know everybody at the party”.

The final chapter, “Each table talks about who they are and who they think did it”. Then the litigation begins, and the story unfolds, “If I wasn’t there, but I know that she was, we’re thinking that she did it. That person will defend themselves, “I can understand why you think that maybe I did it, but I didn’t do it, it was him!” It’s like a game of clue…it’s a whodunit. You’ll find out in the end who did it by people revealing what happened.

This is a cozy, outdoor event on their heated patio.

Ticket cost $84 per person and includes a fun filled evening of mystery and dinner by The Flame Catering and Banquet Center with wine or beer by Savi’s Wine.

You don’t want to miss this unique St. Patrick’s Day event. It’s a terrific way to meet new people!

Get your tickets today! Purchase online at The Jarvis at 220 Facebook Page.

Visit The Jarvis at 220 Bed and Breakfast at 220 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern or call 252-631-1452.

By Wendy Card