Things to Do & See in New Bern through March 12, 2020

Community Events

6th: First Friday: “Revolutionary War”, 2:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 639-3500.

6th: International Film Series: “Fanny’s Journey”, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College. Call 633-2618.

6th: Black History Month – For the Love of Education, 6:00 p.m. in the Student Center, Craven Community College. Call 514-0562.

6th: St. Patrick’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Jarvis at 220. Call 631-1452.

6th – 8th: Frozen, Jr., Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 633-3318.

7th: 30th Annual ABC (Attic-Basement-Closet) Indoor Yard Sale, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Building, 1125 Pinetree Dr. Presented by The New Bern Historical Society. Call 638-8558.

7th: Free Family Community Fun Day, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The Omega Center, 800 Cedar St.

7th: A Day of Shakespeare in the Orringer Auditorum at Craven Community College. Presented by the English-Speaking Union.

7th: Fifth Annual Shakespeare Dinner, 5:30 p.m. at the New Bern Golf & Country Club. Presented by the ESU Colonial NC Branch.

7th: Bingo Night, 6:00 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds. Presented by the Craven County Jaycee’s. Call 636-0303.

7th: Salina Solomon Live, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at The Brown Pelican. Call 631-5008.

7th – 8th: 25th Annual Train Show, Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sun: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern High School. Presented by the Carolina Coastal Railroaders. Call 946-4077.

7th: Ukulele Jam Session, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Call 638-2577.

8th: CROP Hunger Walk, 3:00 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by Faith Connection of New Bern.

10th – 12th: North Carolina Main Street Conference at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Call 919-280-4018.

10th: Behind the Scenes: Costume Shop, 2:00 p.m. at the Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 639-3500.

10th: 17th Annual Taste of Coastal Carolina, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Presented by Sound Rivers – Lower Neuse Riverkeeper. Call 637-7972.

11th: Roundtable: Put Yourself in Your Marketing, 7:30 a.m. in the Naumann Room at Craven Community College. Call 638-1166.

11th: Lunch & Learn: Confederate Hospitals in Coastal NC with Wade Sokolosky, 11:30 a.m. at The Chelsea Restaurant. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 638-8558.

Fun Around Town…

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation, 639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks, 636-6606. Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks. Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business on Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 634-2933

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield offers Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodge Ball, gaming lounges, bouncy houses and more, 631-5738

Go skating at Rollerland, 633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 638-7800.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar to find out live music happening in and around town. Thank you, Joanne Friedman for maintaining this community resource!

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 638-5628.

Listen to our latest podcast (episode 137) on location at Shop Class and find out what’s happening in New Bern and Beyond:

