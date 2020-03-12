Things to Do & See in New Bern through March 19, 2020

If you’re looking for things to do, here’s the latest happening…

Community Events

13th – 15th: Friends of the Library Bi-Annual Book Sale at the BridgePointe Hotel. Benefiting the New Bern-Craven County Public Library. Call 252-638-7800.

13th: A Short History of Face Jugs by Potter Ben Alden Watford, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Crystal Lady Gallery & Stained Glass Studio, 217 Middle St. Call 252-626-0120.

13th: ArtWalk – New Bern, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., presented by the Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, Greater Good Gallery, and numerous locations in Downtown and around New Bern. 252-638-2577.

13th: Shamrockin’ 2020 – St Patrick’s Day Celebration, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Presented by the Rotary Club of New Bern.

13th: 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant. Call 252-631-5142.

14th: Tryon Civitans 9th Annual Flapjack Fundraiser, 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Kitchen on the Trent. Call 252-636-3588.

14th: 5th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-Run, 9:00 a.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition. Call 252-229-8675.

14th: River Bend Showcase at River Bend Town Hall.

14th: Home Improvement Auction, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds. Presented by Mrytle Beach Cabinetry and Auction. Call 843-903-0317.

14th: Garden Lecture Series, 10:00 a.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

14th: Encore: The Underground Railroad, 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s AME Zion Church, 617 Queen St. Presented jointly by the African American Heritage & Cultural Center and New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

17th: Behind the Museum Technology, 2:00 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

17th: Luck O’ The Irish, 6:00 p.m. at The Garage. Call 252-288-6077.

18th: Coastal Women’s Forum Luncheon with Speaker Judy Pierce, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the New Bern Golf and Country Club.

18th – 19th: March Musicale at the Bank of The Arts. Presented by the Carolina Chamber Music Festival. Call 252-626-5419.

19th: African American Lecture Series: “Fly Bessie, Fly”, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the North Carolina History Center. Call 252-639-3500.

Fun Around Town…

Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation, 639-2901 and Craven County Recreation & Parks, 636-6606. Play disc golf at Glenburnie or Creekside Parks. Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter, 639-2901

New Bern Farmer’s Market is open for business on Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop, shop and enjoy the day meeting the vendors, new people, and catching up with old friends!

There are all sorts of fun activities to do…

Solve a mystery at the Bear Towne Escape Room, 919-288-4764

Axe Throwing? Check out Beary The Hatchet, 634-2933

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield offers Laser Tag, Bazooka Ball, Dodge Ball, gaming lounges, bouncy houses and more, 631-5738

Go skating at Rollerland, 633-3804

Prefer ballroom dancing? Call the Rivertowne Ballroom, 637-2003.

Check out the New Bern-Craven County Library! They have a lot of fun programs, events, and resources! They offer Children’s programs, computer usage and technology workshops, book clubs, writer’s workshops, open mic night, live music, children’s theatre, movie screenings and rentals, meeting rooms, historical and genealogy research, and much more! Call 638-7800.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar to find out live music happening in and around town. Thank you, Joanne Friedman for maintaining this community resource!

Learn more about our town by taking a self-guided walking tour or have locals take you on a tour:

– African American Heritage Tour, Architectural Walking Tour, Churches & Cemeteries Tour, Historic Homes Tour, New Bern Civil War Battlefield Tour, and/or Revolutionary War Heritage Tour.

– Bear Town Bears self-guided tour

– New Bern’s Civil War Battlefield Park. 638-8558

– Scenic Airplane Ride by Tradewind Aviation. 636-0716

– Trolley Tour, 637-7316.

Watch a movie at ENC Cinemas: Bruin Theater at 2500 Neuse Blvd. or Bear Town Cinema 6 at 2806 Trent Rd.

Explore the Croatan National Forest. The forest’s habitat has carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, butterwort, bladderwort among other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres and is located in New Bern’s backyard. It’s a sanctuary for black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyote, bald eagle, beaver, bobcat, porcupine, American alligator, red-tailed hawk, and other wildlife you may see. For maps and more information, talk to the people at the Croatan National Forest’s Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E, 638-5628.

