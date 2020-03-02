TrainWreck to Perform at Sham-Rockin’ 2020

Eastern North Carolina’s most popular band for all ages will perform for the fifth time at ShamRockin’ 2020 a St Patrick’s Celebration Friday night, March 13th in New Bern.

The annual dinner and party will be held at the North Carolina History Center starting at 6 p.m. with traditional Irish dinner cash bar with beer, wine and popcorn ..and then dance to the high energy sounds of TrainWreck playing hits like Play That Funky Music, Stayin’ alive, Billie Jean, That’s What I Like, Proud Mary, Keep Your Hands to Yourself….Motown, Rock ,Disco, R&B music from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today…for all ages 18 an over.

Tickets available now at Mitchell Hardware in New Bern and on-line at newbernrotaryclub.org or $25 at the door. Order now, limited seating. Sham-Rockin’2020 is a trademark fund raising event of the Rotary Club of New Bern.

For more info, contact Bob Manning at 252-474-4222.

Submitted by: Bob Manning, Rotary Club of New Bern