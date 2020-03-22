While Tryon Palace is closed, we want to make sure you are still able to access all our site has to offer… from the safety of your homes and miles of social distancing. For more than 60 years, you’ve supported us, and now we’re here to support you. We’re beyond excited to announce new programming and services to help you bring a little Tryon Palace (and history) into your homes!

Introducing Tryon Palace Live! We will broadcast tours, demos and lectures weekdays at 10 am on our Facebook page.

*Schedule subject to change and will be updated accordingly.

Friday 3/20: Council Chamber tour

Monday 3/23: Tryon Palace 250th Anniversary Lecture

Tuesday 3/24: “Behind the Scenes Tuesday”: Conservation Lab

Wednesday 3/25: “What’s Growing Wednesday”: Kitchen Garden Tour

Thursday 3/26: “Thursday Demo Day”: Faux Food

Friday 3/27: 18th Century Kitchen Tour

Monday 3/30: History of Dueling Lecture

Tuesday 3/31: “Behind the Scenes Tuesday”: Technology

Wednesday 4/1: “What’s Growing Wednesday”

Thursday 4/2: “Thursday Demo Day”: Drum Military Calls

Friday 4/3: Stanly House First Floor Tour

Monday 4/6: British Raid of New Bern Lecture

Tuesday 4/7: “Behind the Scenes Tuesday”: Conservation Lab

Wednesday 4/8: “What’s Growing Wednesday”

Thursday 4/9: “Thursday Demo Day”: Rev War Camp Life

Friday 4/10: Governor’s Living Quarters Tour

Submitted by: Regina Ochoa, Director of Public Affairs, Tryon Palace