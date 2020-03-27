U.S. Cellular Encourages Cleaning Your Devices Frequently

Greenville, N.C. – Recent studies have found that coronaviruses can possibly last on surfaces, such as metal, glass or plastic, for up to nine days. Therefore, U.S. Cellular encourages people to take precautionary measures and regularly clean your devices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that people clean all “high touch” surfaces, such as phones and tablets, every day. Apple, Samsung and Google have tips online on how to properly clean their devices such as:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or disinfecting wipes. You may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces, such as the display, keyboard or other exterior surfaces.

Don’t use bleach.

Avoid getting moisture in any opening and don’t submerge your device in any cleaning agents.

U.S. Cellular also encourages people not to share their phone with other with others and keep it out of restrooms.

“While these tips take on a higher importance now, they can be used year-round to help keep your devices clean and germ-free,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina.

