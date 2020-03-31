United Way of Coastal Carolina Establishes COVID-19 Community Relief Fund

New Bern, NC – During times of uncertainty, Americans come together to support each other. COVID-19 is a new test of our collective strength. As social distancing and self-quarantining become the new normal, we’re facing new economic challenges. Industries are seeing sales decline, and workers are losing tips, wages or jobs because of canceled events, business and school closures. Children from low-wage families may not be getting breakfast or lunch when schools are closed.

To support this rapidly escalating need, of Coastal Carolina has created the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund (https://www.unitedwaycoastalnc.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=28).

The fund will support areas of need that could include food, housing and utility assistance. UWCC will coordinate with local non-profits to determine on-going needs and fund distribution. We expect that these needs may change in the days and weeks ahead.

United Way of Coastal Carolina Executive Director Sandra Phelps notes that “Through the years, United Way has responded to many natural disasters in our four county area. This pandemic has created times of uncertainty just like any natural disaster we have experienced. United Way is committed to helping that our area’s most vulnerable families.”

One hundred percent of donations made to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will support efforts to provide relief to people impacted by coronavirus and its effect on the communities served by United Way of Coastal Carolina.

Submitted by: Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina