Alzheimer’s Association Offers Free Virtual Education Classes for All North Carolina Residents

Raleigh, NC – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 180,000 in North Carolina, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter are offering free virtual education programs and online support groups in the coming weeks to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all North Carolina caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.

Upcoming virtual education programs include:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Effective Communication Strategies

Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs, visit alz.org/nc. Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required at alz.org/nc/helping_you/virtual-offerings-(1) or by calling 800-272-3900. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.

In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

Additional Facts and Figures: (www.alz.org/facts/)

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.

In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.15 billion.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s® and all other dementia.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

