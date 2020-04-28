Are you planning to launch a new small business or reopen a small business soon?

Get your marketing plan in place with help from our upcoming webinars.

The Small Business Center at Craven Community College has lined up several online learning & networking opportunities to plan and implement marketing that will help you prepare your business for re-opening and beyond.

Building Small Business at the Speed of Relationships on May 5, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Master Instagram To Influence Your Customers (In partnership with the New Bern Chamber) on May 11, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Virtual Roundtable: Facebook LIVE Streaming Guide on May 13, 2020 from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Maximize Your Website With SEO! (In partnership with the New Bern Chamber) on May 18, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Virtual Lunch & Learn: Social Media Posts (In partnership with the Havelock Chamber) on May 28, 2020 from 6 – 8 p.m.

All Free! SIGN UP REQUIRED to give you access to the webinar and a recording that you can reference after the event. Go to > www.cravencc.edu/sbc to sign up.

Submitted by: Deborah Kania, Director, Small Business Center, Craven Community College