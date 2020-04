Kimberly Springfield has been searching for her loved Maine Coon/Persian Cat since April 3, 2020. They were in a motor vehicle accident and Princess Puffles climbed out of her car off Hwy 70 E near Croatan Presbyterian Church and Catfish Lake Road.

Description: Princess Puffles is 25 lbs., multi-colored thick coat, green eyes, with white stomach and paws.

If you have seen her cat, please call Kimberly at 252-773-2743.

Wendy Card