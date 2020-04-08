Best Pandemic Distraction – Pets!

Take a lesson on being in the now

It’s easy to get caught up in the fear, anxiety and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic but, I have decided to take a life lesson from my pets; I am focusing on the now.

Pets are consistent in their routine; mine wake me up at 5 a.m. for breakfast every day. (There is no such thing as a weekend in my house.) After breakfast and their backyard outing, we get some exercise with our routine walk – first Davy and then Ginger. Each dog sees this neighborhood stroll differently. Davy wants to experience all the sights and smells and has a keen eye for the possibility of saying “Hi” to someone he knows. Ginger is happier with her nose to the ground – always on the alert for a new scent.

All day long they keep me engaged and out of my mental mess. They remind me when it’s feeding time, snuggle time, and when I need to take a break from my office work. Davy will lay his head on my lap and Ginger will do her dance at the door. They are great companions and provide unconditional love.

Davy is in charge of security and is quick to let me know if a stranger is getting too close to the house. While Ginger is responsible for reminding me to slow down and savor life. She demonstrates it by enjoying a peaceful rest in a sunny spot.

Other pets are also a wonderful source of comfort and activity during these odd times. Cats are social animals that love to be around their humans. Many enjoy playing with toys, being brushed, or chasing a laser light to keep you calm and entertained.

Grooming your horse is a great way to quiet your mind, a trail ride is perfect for spending social distancing time outdoors, and just being around horses is good for your soul.

Birds and fish are also a great distraction. Your pet bird may tweet and twitter a tune with you or catch up with your wild avian friends on your deck or in your yard. Indoors, an aquarium of swimming fish is a hypnotic distraction. The slow pace of your pet tortoise or lizard is what helps them have a long life. Keep that in mind as we stay home and slow down.

Pets can bring people comfort and calm during these trying times. I have seen more people walking pets in my neighborhood than I have ever seen before. They must be feeling the same benefits that I am feeling. It’s going to be a long few months. If you are feeling anxious, spend some quality time with your pets to help you cope and mimic their ability to focus just on the moment.

By Contributing Author, Jane Maulucci, The Reactive Voice on Behalf of Jeanne Crockett, Crockett’s Critter Care