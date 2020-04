A former patient of CarolinaEast Medical Center and her family donated 22 dozen cupcakes and 22 Easter baskets to hospital staff in gratitude of the care she received as well as their service to our region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busy staff members accepted their treats on Easter Sunday with grateful hearts.

Thank you, Sosebee family!

Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System