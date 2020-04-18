CarolinaEast Internal Medicine Pollocksville – First Responder Appreciation

Jones County showed up for the Healthcare Heroes at CarolinaEast Internal Medicine in Pollocksville Friday morning! Maysville, Trenton and Pollocksville Police and Fire Departments, as well as other emergency service agencies welcomed the doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and all others to work with flags raised and sirens flashing. It was an emotional moment for staff as they felt the love and appreciation from fellow frontline heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and always.







Thank you!

Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System