Celebrate New Bern Earth Day on April 22, 2020

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” – Chief Seattle

We’ve finally figured out the technology to interview people through Zoom.us! So, we will be hosting a Virtual Earth Day Celebration on April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m. Live on New Bern Now’s Facebook Page.

If you are a local nonprofit with a mission focused on improving our environment for people, wildlife, and our planet or you own a business that practices sustainable living, we would love for you to join us as a participant on Zoom. I know this is short notice, but it’s better late than never to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day!

Our goal is to showcase our local resources, have an open-minded conversation about climate change, endangered species, and how we can all do our part to protect our planet.

Although presenters will be on Zoom, we will be live streaming to Facebook and hope you will share your ideas and suggestions with us.

Please let me know if you want to be a “Virtual Presenter” on Zoom or if you have any questions by sending me an email or calling 252-259-6853.

Wendy Card