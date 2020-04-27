Celebrating our Seniors with a Surprise

New Bern, NC – Today, all 5 of our high schools will be delivering a surprise to celebrate our seniors on their graduation. We hope this small gesture helps bring a ray of sunshine to the Class of 2020 after the abrupt end to their senior year due to the Coronavirus. School staff, along with community partners, will help distribute a total of 909 personalized signs created by the UPS Store in New Bern.

The school district will continue to creatively celebrate seniors throughout the remainder of the year.

Please help us congratulate the Class of 2020 for all they have overcome this year and for their agility and perseverance. We are so proud of our seniors.

Submitted by: Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools