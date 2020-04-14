Challenging Economic Market Webinar

Outlook and Opportunities: The Investment Puzzle: Putting the Pieces Together
Instructor: Elizabeth Hartman, Financial Advisor/Edward Jones
Like a jigsaw puzzle, economic conditions, corporate performance, the international backdrop and your investment decisions fit together to form a larger picture. But it can be hard to see a pattern among the various pieces of our investment outlook.
We’ll look at these key questions facing investors today:
– Will there be a recession this year
– Will interest rates go lower or even negative?
– How long will the market slump last?
– Will global markets keep underperforming?
– What are the risks to our outlook?
– What common mistakes can I avoid?
How can I put all the pieces together?
– You will need a device that has internet access: a smart phone, tablet, laptop or desktop that has a speaker & camera (optional)
– No experience required
