Cloth Masks Request for Veterans at North Carolina Veterans Homes

Can you sew? Can you make Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service-themed face masks for Veterans? The Commissioners of the North Carolina State Veterans Affairs Commission need your help.

NOTE: These masks will not substitute for medical grade surgical or N95 masks. They will be used when fabric masks are deemed appropriate.

The State of North Carolina has 4 Veterans Homes located across the state: in Fayetteville, Kinston, Salisbury, and Black Mountain. Construction on a 5th home recently started in Kernersville. Our Veterans Homes have 420 residents – proud North Carolina Veterans.

Those 420 residents include: 226 Army, 80 Navy, 75 Air Force, 34 Marines, and 5 Coast Guard Veterans.

“Our State Veterans’ Homes went on lock down in early March, and will remain on lockdown until health officials determine that it is safe to lift the lock down.” said retired Navy Captain Jane Campbell – chair of the Veterans Affairs Commission – as she asked for volunteers to sew special service-themed masks.

“We believe that these masks will be needed by our Veterans and their family and friends who visit them after the lockdown is lifted. Masks may be the new ‘normal’ and we want our Veterans to be able to share their service pride as they protect themselves and those around them.”

If you can’t sew, can you take the time to write a note to a Veteran? Do you know any school children who can send notes or artwork to our Veterans?

Please send masks, letters, artwork to:

Captain (Ret) Jane Campbell, P.O. Box 2252, Davidson, NC 28036

Or contact your local Veterans Commissioner:

Lovay Wallace-Singleton, 419 Conner Grant Rd., New Bern, NC 28562

By Contributing Author: Lovay Wallace-Singleton, Veterans Employment Base Camp & Organic Garden