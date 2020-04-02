Craven Animal Hospital COVID-19 Update

As you may know we have been offering curbside service for the past week, we will continue to offer this service until further notice.

We will only see essential appointments due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This decision was made in accordance with the governor’s “Shelter in place” order and the recommendation of the American Veterinary Medical Association and North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board. Although we are considered an essential business, unfortunately, due to the pandemic all routine appointments will need to be rescheduled. Our staff will be calling these appointments to reschedule as soon as possible. As of now, we will continue to see all sick, emergency, and medically essential appointments during our regular business hours. If the situation dictates that we adjust our business hours, then we will do so accordingly and will alert our clients as effectively as possible.

We will continue to prescribe medications as deemed necessary and preventatives can still be picked up by using our curbside service. Rules requiring exams and heartworm tests to be current prior to buying preventatives will be extended by one month to ease the burden on our clients. Please see below for a list of essential vs. non-essential:

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Euthanasias

Emergencies

Sick Appointments

Health Certificates

Medically deemed necessary surgeries (at doctor’s discretion)

Rechecks (if deemed necessary by the doctor)

Puppy and kitten vaccinations

Rabies vaccinations

2nd Influenza vaccination in initial series

Sutures/staple/drain removals

Parasite screenings if seeing evidence of parasites

Essential labwork/bloodwork screenings

NON-ESSENTIAL

Wellness exams

Annual vaccinations other than ones listed above

Routine dentals

Spays and Neuters

Nail trims, expressing anal glands, routine ear cleanings

Heartworm tests

Routine parasite screenings

Microchips

Boarding

Baths

Routine blood work (for prescription refills, normal annual blood work)

Housecalls

Laser therapy (unless doctor deems differently)

Non-medical services

Now offering curbside service.

In an effort to keep everyone – you, your pet, and our staff – safe and healthy, we will be providing curbside service to our clients, for both pets with appointments and also for picking up supplies like food and medication. Please call us upon your arrival, and we will send a team member to retrieve your pet from your car and bring your pet inside and/or to bring you your items for purchase.

For scheduled while-you-wait appointments, we will call you on your cell phone to discuss your pet’s recent history and the veterinarian’s findings while you wait in the comfort of your car. Please make sure your pet is safely restrained with a leash and/or crate for dogs and a carrier for cats.

If you prefer not to wait, you may also drop your pet off with us. A doctor will examine your pet and we’ll contact you when your pet is ready to go home. To use this option, please call ahead for availability.

Curbside and drop-off services are being offered to limit your public exposure and still maintain your pet’s veterinary care. Think of them as VIP valet service for your pet!

IMPORTANT:

If you’re feeling under the weather yourself, we ask you to please take very special precautions, for the safety of our staff, our clients, our patients – and for your own health, as well.

If you are feeling at all unwell or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please either:

– Arrange for someone else to bring your pet in, or

– If your pet is scheduled for a wellness visit and isn’t sick, please call us to reschedule your appointment. You won’t be penalized for canceling an appointment due to illness or possible exposure.

We have always had extensive daily cleaning protocols that keep our facilities clean and sanitary. In addition to our regular cleaning we have also added additional disinfecting protocols for extra protection, per the CDC’s recommendations.

Thank you very much for working with us while we find ways to continue caring for our patients while keeping everyone healthy and safe. Please call us as we would be happy to answer any questions!

For additional information on COVID-19 for pet owners, we recommend this article:

Veterinary Partner COVID-19 FAQ for Pet Owners .

By Your friends at Craven Animal Hospital