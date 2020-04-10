Craven County Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current as of 04/10/20, 12:00 p.m.

Craven County has 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 p.m. on April 10, 2020. Out of the 23 confirmed positive cases, 12 of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation. The recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours. Of the 23 cases, seven have been related to out of state travel, 13 are from community transmission, and three are a direct contact with a previously confirmed positive. There has been one death related to COVID-19. Seven of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

When using the NCDHHS COVID-19 site to stay up to date, please keep in mind that county case numbers may change once residency is verified. Therefore, the total number on the county map may differ from the number of NC Cases.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County. Health care providers determine which lab they send their COVID-19 tests to. There are multiple hospital and commercial labs that conduct COVID-19 tests. These labs manage their own supplies and operate independently from the Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

Craven County will continue to track and post the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases; however, it is important to recognize there are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:

People who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested.

People who had symptoms but did not seek medical care.

People who sought medical care but were not tested.

People with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases will increasingly provide a limited picture of the spread of infections in Craven County as COVID-19 becomes more widespread and the number of infected people who are not included in the daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases increases.

By Amber Tabarrini, Public Information Officer, Craven County Health Department