Did you lose your job due to the pandemic?

I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I’m very fortunate to have a military retirement check and affordable healthcare.

After retiring from the Navy in 2007, I started a virtual assistance business. After a year, I realized that it wasn’t for me, but at least I was able to earn extra money.

This may be something that you haven’t thought about and an opportunity for you to make enough money to get you through these difficult times.

There are numerous remote/virtual jobs available, even during the pandemic.

You don’t have to start a business, you can be an independent contractor, work part-time, or full-time.

From Customer Service, Information Technology, Data Entry, Administrative Support, Sales, Marketing, Finance, to Teaching, and more!

Where to get started? Below are only some of many websites to search:

Amazon: amazon.jobs/en/location/virtual-locations

Appen: appen.com/careers

Flex Jobs: flexjobs.com/jobs/telecommuting-Virtual-jobs

Folio Magazine: careers.foliomag.com/jobs

Live Ops: liveops.com

Working Solutions: https://jobs.workingsolutions.com

Zip Recruiter: ziprecruiter.com/Jobs/Virtual

Before you take any virtual/remote job, please read this article on indeed.com, “How to Avoid Work from Home Job Scams: 6 Tips” written by Rachel Jay.

Please let us know if you have any questions by sending us an email.

We’re wishing you the best during these trying times.

Wendy Card