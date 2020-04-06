Enjoy the Great Outdoors and Go Fishing or Boating!

We caught up with Todd Willis of Neuse River Bait and Tackle and he gave us the latest scoop what’s biting! He said, “Stripers, speckled trout, slot reds aka puppy drums, catfish, largemouth bass, white perch, and flounder”. Flounder is not in season, so you can’t keep them. Please make sure that you check the North Carolina fishing regulations for Inland and Saltwater license information.

There are some great spots where you can fish from the bank!

Launch your personal watercraft or boat from one of many public boat ramps:

– Bridgeton/Neuse River

– Croatan National Forest Brice’s Creek Wildlife Management Area

– Creekside Park

– Glenburnie Park

– Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park

– Lawson Creek Park

– West Craven Park

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission has an extensive list of free launch areas in their Boating Access Area Guide here.

If you have a favorite spot and it’s not listed above, let us know and we’ll include.

Buy local…get your live bait, tackle, and other fishing and outdoor gear/equipment from Neuse River Bait & Tackle. They’re located at 11944 NC Hwy 55 E. in Grantsboro. Call Todd at 252-745-0708 for more information.

Send us the photos of your catch, fishing report, and/or tips!

Wendy Card