Free Meals on Big School Bus Wheels – Spring Break Schedule Change

A Big Shout Out to Craven County School Nutrition Workers, Transportation Department, School Bus Drivers, and Volunteers for all of your hard work in preparing and delivering lunch!

The “Free Meals on Big School Bus Wheels” program provides free meals to all Craven County School children (18 years and younger) since March 18, 2020.

According to the CCS website, “To ensure our students, and children in the community 18 years and younger, are receiving meals during Spring Break, Free Meals on Big School Wheels will change to a DRIVE-N-GO service during the week of April 13th – April 17th.

This special service will take place at all 15 of our elementary schools between the hours of 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. You are welcome to visit the site that is most convenient for you. If you are unable to visit one of the elementary sites, neighborhood pick-ups have been established in Cove City, Vanceboro, Bridgeton, Havelock, and Harlowe.

Meals during this week will include fresh strawberries & FREE ICE CREAM while supplies last.”

Find out more by visiting the CCS website.

Wendy Card