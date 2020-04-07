Help Prevent the Spread of the Virus’s Impact on Social Media

During the global pandemic, we can do our part to help reduce its impact on our lives.

Besides social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask, it’s VITAL that all of us do our due diligence and research what we’re about to share on social media. You’d be surprised how much bogus information is out there. Believe it or not, it will save lives and get us back to a semi-normal life. If we don’t, who knows how long “stay at home orders” will be in place.

Although we have no control over what’s happening around us and what others are saying, we do have control of what information we share on our social media profiles. It could save lives.

How? Believe what the scientists and epidemiologists are saying! Dr. Anthony Fauci is the White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Believe what he’s says about anything related to the virus. He’s the expert. Please listen to him.

It’s so easy to get caught up in a story because it sounds real, but the impact of spreading false information on social media causes civil discourse, harm…and even death. There are a lot of bad actors who are profiting from made up stories as their audience are believing it and sharing it.

Believe the evidence-based facts from scientists who have been working for months to combat this virus. I urge you to look at their research papers and data before listening to a politician or news pundit.

Another factor, there’s a lot of information that’s created by “bots”. They are not humans – they’re fake accounts. This isn’t new, but every day I see posts from friends or people that I follow. They truly believe these false narratives and share it for others to decide if it’s true or not. It’s a vicious cycle and all of us can do our part in slowing it down.

It’s unbelievable how these non-human “bots” can create such chaos, sometimes destroying lifelong friendships.

We can’t rely on social media companies to monitor a Billion + accounts. I believe it’s our responsibility to check the facts before spreading false information

What are your thoughts?

Feel free to send us an email with any comments.

Wendy Card