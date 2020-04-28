Here is an Incentive to Get Out and About!

The 2020 Historic Homes Photo Contest

Today, the New Bern Preservation Foundation is pleased to present the 2020 Historic Homes Photo Contest, which runs through 5 pm on May 21. The NBPF wants to reach out to the community in some way with an activity that would be safe and enjoyable for singles, couples, or families. Amateurs, dabblers, and serious photographers are all welcome to participate.

Entries in the contest are to be new photographs taken after the start of the contest featuring historic homes and buildings in the city of New Bern, preferably from any of the three historic districts: Ghent, Riverside, and the Downtown Historic District. People and animals can be included in the photo, but architecture should be the focus and main subject matter. There are three categories of entry: Exterior shots, Interior shot, and shots by a Youth Photographer (16 years old or younger) of either interior or exterior of an antique structure. The last category is what makes this a family activity for New Bern folks who have been sheltering in place.

Two digital photos that are 5MB or smaller can be submitted in each entry, with one entry per person. Entries with their attached photos should be emailed to the NBPF office. The contest is free and offers prizes as well as publicity for the winning photos. There are three contest categories:

Exterior Shots: all or details of residential or commercial buildings 50 years old or older within the City of New Bern. Living beings are acceptable in the shots, but the main focus should be the architecture.

Interior Shots: shots of architectural details or still life compositions featuring architectural details.

Youth Photographer Shots: shots of the exterior or interior of historic homes or buildings taken by a photographer who is 16 years old or younger.

“We thought this might be a fun thing for folks to do, an activity during a family walk that kids can participate in,” said Lee Purcell, Vice President of the New Bern Preservation Foundation. “We’ve all been kind of cooped-up lately,” he added.

Each category will have a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner. First place winners will get a check for $100 and a free print of their photo up to 24” by 30” in size, courtesy of ASAP Photo and Camera in Greenville, NC. They’ll also get a copy of Discover New Bern, the popular book on our town, and an annual membership to the New Bern Preservation Foundation.

Second place winners will receive a check for $50 and an annual membership to the New Bern Preservation Foundation. Third place/Honorable Mention winners will get an annual membership to the New Bern Preservation Foundation.

The judges for the contest are a panel of five people who will be reviewing the entries and voting on the winners at the conclusion of the contest. Entries must be emailed no later than 5 pm on May 21, 2020 to be considered.

At this time the NBPF has not established whether there will be an event to award the prizes in person, but there will definitely be fanfare online once the winners are selected.

To find out more, visit www.newbernpf.org, and preserve-newbern on Instagram, or call us at 252-633-6448. NBPF is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Submitted by: Thea Grace Morgan, Office Administrator, New Bern Preservation Foundation