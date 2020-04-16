Hope For The Warriors 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge

Opportunity to make the most out of time at Home

Jacksonville, NC – In this time of COVID-19, even though many of us are behind closed doors, one thing is clearer than ever: We are in this together.

Out of that All-American philosophy, Hope For The Warriors created the 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge as a reminder of what matters most – your health, your loved ones and a country full of neighbors who look out for each other.

“When it is very difficult for people to get exercise and do the things needed to stay healthy in a typical gym setting, it is an opportune time for the 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge,” said Steve Bartomioli, Hope For The Warriors senior director, Sports & Recreation. “For just 30 minutes, for 30 days, it’s a way for military families and civilians to interact with each other, albeit virtually. This is a way to exercise and a connection to remember the people who have made this country so great.”

From now until the end of Friday, April 24, interested participants can register for the free fitness challenge at support.hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30challenge. Each day, participants receive a daily email with a specialized workout and bonus materials. When registering, participants choose their own intensity level, but are free to move between the levels. It can be a walk with family members or an intense training session. The goal is to total to 30 minutes of activity per day.

Also, with registration, participants can join the 30×30 Virtual Facebook event where people can post pictures of their progress and support others. In addition, participants have the option of creating a personal fundraising site supporting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

The 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge kicks off Sunday, April 26 and runs through Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

“This is an awesome opportunity for us all to join together during this time of isolation and crisis,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Through the more than 13 years this organization has existed, we’ve always prided ourselves in how we can quickly adapt and change with the growing needs of the military community. This is just another example of how Hope For The Warriors can continue to provide support for our warriors and our nation as a whole.

“We invite service members, veterans, military families and civilians to join our 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice and to show just how resilient our nation truly is.”

The deadline for registration is April 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/30x30challenge.

About Hope For The Warriors:

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 30,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 140 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of over 27,500 since 2010. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Submitted by: Erin McCloskey, Hope For The Warriors