International Paper Math & Science Grants

This is the third year the International Paper – New Bern Mill has partnered with Partners In Education to fund the Math & Science Grants. International Paper sees the need to assist Craven County educators to fund hands-on activities in math and science. This grant allows our teachers the opportunity to purchase materials for activities in the classroom without spending money out of their own pockets.

Due to school not being physically in session, awarding of the grant will take place when school is back in session. We’ve told our teachers to hold on to those ideas and projects, the money WILL be coming your way! This is a photo of PIE executive director, Darlene Brown congratulating the winners!

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education