It’s Time for The Next Chapter!

Announcing the first ever edition of The Next Chapter Books & Art literary magazine!

Send me your best short story, creative nonfiction, poem or artwork. If chosen to be in the magazine, I will pay you $10 and a free copy of the magazine when it comes out. Extra copies will be for sale at The Next Chapter for $10 each. You may also choose to have two copies of the magazine instead of the $10. Half of the proceeds from sales will go to benefit Supporting Peace’s local food pantry.

Space is limited, so get your entries in soon, but send me your best work!

One entry per person, no entry fee.

Guidelines:

Eligibility: Must be a resident of Eastern North Carolina.

Theme: This will be our “arts in quarantine” issue. Take that theme and go with it. Pieces do not have to center around coronavirus or being sick or even being quarantined. Think of how art escapes the bounds of any quarantine.

Short fiction/creative nonfiction up to 500 words.

Poetry up to 50 lines.

Artwork and photography should be scanned and submitted digitally. Must be high enough quality to print well (at least 300 dpi)

Proofread and copy edit your work carefully! I will only be doing light copy editing to accepted pieces.

Deadline: May 31, 2020

Publication: July 1, 2020

Please email submissions to Michelle Flye in a Microsoft Word Document. Include a short (50 words max) bio.

I look forward to reading your writing!

By Contributing Author, Michelle Garren Flye, The Next Chapter Books & Art