New Bern Bear Contest Winners and Round Two Announcement

It was hard to pick one winner, so we decided to choose two!

Congratulations to Becky Badger and Rich and Sallianne Sheridan for winning the first round of the New Bern Bear Contest!

Thank you, Dan and Lisa Sprague, Sherry Cogger, Megan Sauer, and Katharine Schroeder for sharing your photos with us!

There’s a special story behind Megan’s photo. She said, “I am currently a volunteer firefighter with my Fire Department, in New York State. I was the first female cadet to join my fire company. There are 3 companies in my Fire Department. I am in a company called: Liberty Hose & Truck CO. #2. This summer will be 12 years since I have joined”. Thank you, Megan, for your service!

Round Two

We want you to enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing. So please send us your Bear Town Bears photos that you take between today, April 23 – April 30, 2020 and email them to us by May 1st at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced on May 2.

Find a the Bear Town Bear list and locations here.

Wendy Card