Looking for something fun to do?

Take a photo of your favorite New Bern Bear and send it us to be entered in our contest for it to be published in our upcoming magazine!

All entries will be included in a drawing to win a prize.

Deadline for entry is April 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Winner will be announced on April 12 at 5:00 p.m. on our Facebook page.

Please send all photos in .jpg format at least 800 px height/width via email.

Let us know if you have any questions!

Happy hunting!

Wendy Card