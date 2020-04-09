New Bern Grocery Store Policies – Face Coverings, Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Concerned citizens have contacted us because they are worried about the possibility of becoming infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Specifically, when shopping for groceries.

One reader stated, “I am a senior citizen and went to Harris Teeter on MLK this morning at 7AM for some needed groceries and I was shocked to see so many people young and old not wearing masks and speaking openly without concern and ignoring social distancing. One clerk at the counter was not wearing a mask and when I asked why she said she could not talk clearly with it on. Then I went to the checkout and saw the cashiers without gloves or masks. Hello! where is their concern for safety and health during this Pandemic. No wonder the COVID 19 case count keeps going up in our area.”

With that said, we contacted New Bern area grocery stores to find out what their policies were regarding employees wearing face masks/covering.

Piggly Wiggly requires employees to wear face coverings/masks at both of the New Bern locations: 1208 Simmons St., 638-6312 and 1415 Tatum Dr., 638-8474. They do not offer curbside service or delivery.

Stores that DO NOT require their employees to wear face coverings or masks:

– Armstrong Grocery, 1201 Broad St., 638-1822. They do not offer curbside service.

– Food Lion, 1214 S. Glenburnie Rd., 638-1822; 121 Bridge Towne Blvd., 637-5601; 935 Hwy 70 E, 636-5606; Note: Food Lion at 3301 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., 635-3388 offers curbside pickup.

– Harris Teeter, 3565 Dr, MLK Jr. Blvd., 497-2113; 2032 Waterscape Way in Carolina Colours, 631-5226 offer curbside pickup.

– Publix, 2004 S. Glenburnie Rd., 634-1646.

* We could not ask Aldi about their requirements because their phone numbers are unlisted. They are located at 2550 Dr. MLK Jr., Blvd. in New Bern.

Order your groceries through Instacart and they will pick-up your order from select stores and deliver to your home!

Wendy Card