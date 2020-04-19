New Bern Now’s Podcast is Back!

If you watched our video on New Bern Now’s (NBN) Facebook page last night, you probably noticed that I still have a lot to learn about live streaming. I really appreciate your patience!

I have the basics down. Now, we’re adding the conferencing element and to an hour show with quality audio/video…there’s a lot of research if you’ve never had any training in Internet Technology.

Podcast background: We started podcasting in 2012. By 2014, The Podsquad was formed. Eventually our shows aired on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station, WNOS 103.9FM. In September 2018, Charles Tendell invited us to “go live” via video on New Bern Live in the fall of 2018. In 2019, we decided to take the show on the road by producing the live podcast/videocast on location at local businesses and nonprofits to physically showcase local people and places.

We’ve been waiting a month for a local Internet company to lay the cable and install the equipment. Previously, we were using a mobile hotspot for Internet and that doesn’t work if you’re trying to produce a quality, one hour show.

We’re ready to re-launch the show!

We may be in self-isolation, but there’s still a lot to talk about! We care about you and want to help provide valuable information and connect you with others so we can help each other get through this.

Please let us know if you want to be a guest host or have any recommendations on topics by sending us an email.

Wendy Card