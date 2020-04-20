New Bern Preservation Foundation partners with King Solomon’s Lodge #1

A quiet non-profit in town, the New Bern Preservation Foundation, has been quite busy, working in a partnership with the leadership of King Solomon’s Lodge #1, the first African American Masonic Lodge in North Carolina, and one of the first South of the Mason Dixon Line. KSL #1 is operating in a structure completed in 1870, has been in continuous use since that date, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for North Carolina.

Only good news to share with you and your readers. A superb grants writer has already raised $70,000.00 from a number of foundations, and so far, the tin roof has been replaced, as well as a cupola, and historically accurate new windows are being created and installed on two sides of the building. Images of the progress, and the history of the structure, can be found on the Preservation Foundation website, www.newbernpf.org.

Submitted by: Lee Purcell