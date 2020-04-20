New Date for Historical Society Golf Tournament

October 3 at Taberna Country Club

New Bern, NC, Due to safety and health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the New Bern Historical Society has moved their inaugural golf tournament that was set for May 9, to October 3. Executive Director Mickey Miller explains “We want this to be a special event, full of fun, keeping everyone healthy at the same time. Moving to the fall is the best choice. You’ll enjoy a great day of golf, a delicious dinner and support the New Bern Historical Society all at the same time.”

The New Bern Historical Society invites you to “Tee It Up Fore History” on Saturday, October 3 at the Taberna Country Club. This superball tournament is open to the public, but it will be limited to 20 teams (80 players). Golfers can sign up as an individual, couple or foursome. Our generous title sponsor Eastern Carolina Nissan is sponsoring five hole-in-one opportunities on the par 3 holes. Prizes will include with a free car for the first hole-in-one on #14, luxury resort packages, a shopping spree and more. See our website for full details.

Cost to enter is $90 per individual or $360 per team. That includes green fees, cart, range balls, prizes, and dinner afterward at Taberna Country Club. Proceeds will go to support the Historical Society’s educational programs and the New Bern Battlefield Park located adjacent to the Taberna Subdivision. Sign in at 11 am. Tee off, with a shotgun start, is at 12:30pm.

For information or to register, call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558 and leave a voicemail, send an email, or go to NewBernHistorical.org/golf-tournament.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society