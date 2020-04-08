North Carolina Secretary of State Annual Report Delinquency Date – June 15th

We are aware of, and sympathetic to, the difficulties businesses are going through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 situation is extremely fluid. We are working hard at ways to assist businesses now, during the crisis, and looking ahead to the subsequent recovery and revival of the economy.

By law, most Annual Reports and fees are due April 15 for corporations, LLCs, and other business entities. Like many other state agencies, we do not have the statutory authority to extend an Annual Report filing date or associate fees. However, any Annual Reports and fees due on April 15, 2020 will not be considered delinquent until after June 15th. (This applies to corporate and some partnership entities with a fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019, and all LLCs)

We nonetheless encourage you to file online by April 15th if at all possible. It is essential that your filings be update-to-date before you apply for relief and stimulus packages.

We encourage everyone to file online by visiting File an Annual Report. The second best option is by mail. Please be aware that for safety reasons mail processing is running more slowly than usual. The Secretary of State offices are currently closed to the public because of COVID-19 and are not accepting in-person filings.

If you need assistance in filing an Annual Report or reinstating your business, we have tutorial videos on our website to help you with the process.

Thank you if you have already filed. Please stay healthy and safe during these unprecedented times.

Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina Department of Secretary of State