Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations COVID-19 Update

To Our Valued Customers, Family Members and Guests

Our commitment to the safety and health of our customers, visitors, and employees is of the utmost importance to us. We want to ensure you that we are being proactive in doing all we can within our business to protect you and our employees from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Please understand that we are practicing social distancing and not offering handshakes, hugs or other gestures of consolation. We encourage you to similarly exercise judgment and discretion while interacting with others.

– We are doubling up on our sanitation efforts in our facilities and all aspects of our operations

– We are intensively cleaning after every service and arrangement conference

– Our employees have been instructed to stay home if they are not feeling well and displaying any COVID-19 symptoms

– We ask that all visitors similarly balance personal and community safety during the planning or celebration of the deceased’s life

We are in communication with local authorities regarding public services and will follow direction from them as information is provided. We continue to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and implement their suggested best practices to prevent further spread of this and other viruses. As always, we will treat you and your loved ones that you entrust in our care with the dignity and respect you deserve, and we appreciate your business.

Also, we understand, more than most, what impact illness and death have on a family… and at this time, with all the restrictions placed upon our society. We feel that a remembrance service should be held when the world gets back to normalcy… or as close to it. We can’t gather as a group for now, and that’s ok, we can call, text, email, facetime, and communicate with each other regarding that which means the most to us. This should be a time to share our feelings and thoughts with those that we love…about those that we love and are no longer here.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is located at 2015 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, 252-637-5111.

Submitted by: Bob Burns, Funeral Director/Manager, Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations